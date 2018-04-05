South Dakota 4-H rodeo must comply with Title IX

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – A South Dakota youth rodeo program could change its separate boys and girls events to comply with federal law prohibiting sex discrimination.

The Capital Journal reports that rodeo supporters and some state lawmakers have long opposed the U.S. Agriculture Department’s ruling that the 4-H rodeo violates the law known as Title IX.

Republican U.S. Rep. Kristi Noem of South Dakota said Wednesday that “inherent differences between the sexes can create unfair advantages” in rodeo.

The 4-H national headquarters has notified South Dakota’s 4-H rodeo it must follow federal regulations by fall or it’ll be removed from the federally funded 4-H program. The state’s 4-H rodeo program is only one of two in the country.

4-H officials suggest naming the events “Division I” and “Division II” instead of “boys” and “girls.”