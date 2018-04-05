Vermillion Doctor Delivers 1,000 Babies

VERMILLION, S.D. — A Vermillion doctor has reached an incredible accomplishment after helping families grow for the last 17 years.

A group of kids shared a special moment with her almost as special as the first time they met in a delivery room. It’s a reunion that brings Dr. Mary Jo Olson to tears.

“It’s something I thought I would never accomplish, and I am very privileged to deliver all those babies,” Dr. Olson.

She helped bring all these kids into the world. Now they’re helping her celebrate a major milestone.

Dr. Olson has delivered 1,000 babies at Sanford Vermillion. It’s a big number, but she says they are all unique.

“When you deliver a baby it’s a miracle every single time. I don’t care if it’s the 1st one of the thousandth one it’s just as much a miracle,” says Dr. Olson.

A lot of special kids are in the room, like 17-year-old Shelby Husby, Dr. Olson’s first delivery, and number 1,000, Sidney Wolforth, born just last week.

Families describe Dr. Olson as joyful and loving.

“She’s awesome. She’s really good at listening to your concerns, and she has a great sense of humor, and just every time you go in she makes you feel really comfortable like everything is going to be ok,” says Sarah Wolforth mother of Sidney.

“You can really tell how much she cares about the children she delivers each and every one. You don’t feel like you’re a number you feel like you actually matter which I think is huge too,” says Jessi Perkins.

Dr. Olson says the most rewarding part is the bond she creates with each family.

“And then watch those children it’s just so awesome for me. It is very fun,” says Dr. Olson.

While each delivery is special some do stick out.

“Maybe some of the most memorable ones are from the parents who have tried for years and then they were able to have that baby when they thought they probably never could,” says Dr. Olson.

Dr. Olson isn’t sure if she’ll be able to deliver another thousand, but she isn’t going anywhere just yet.

The staff at Sanford tallied it up and Dr. Olson has delivered 508 boys and 492 girls.