I-90 crash in Lyman County kills man, injures 2 boys

PRESHO, S.D. (AP) – One person died and two others were seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash in Lyman County.

The Highway Patrol says the three were in a sport utility vehicle that went into the ditch off Interstate 90 and rolled west of Presho on Thursday morning.

A 57-year-old man died at the scene. Two male juveniles were flown to a Sioux Falls hospital with what authorities say were life-threatening injuries.

The names of those involved and the ages of the juveniles weren’t immediately released.