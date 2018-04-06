Augustana Introduces New Athletic Director Josh Morton

Amid Speculation That Vikings Are Considering Move To Division One

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — As USD introduced the new leader for their men’s basketball program, Augustana introduced the man who will captain their entire athletic department’s ship, Josh Morton.

The Sioux Falls native was formally introduced as the Vikings athletic director this morning. The son of former Augustana football assistant and NDSU head coach Don Morton, and a former walkon football player at North Dakota, Morton has plenty of experience at both the division two and division one level, splitting the last ten years at UND and Michigan State, where he raised 26 million dollars in five years.

In addition to fundraising, Josh was a part of the team that transitioned UND to Division One and knows what the transition is all about. That naturally has fueled speculation that one of Morton’s chief tasks might be facilitating an Augustana move to Division One and, in particular, the Summit League where they would rejoin in-state rivals South Dakota and South Dakota State.

It would be problematic, though for football and wrestling, sports the Summit does not sponsor.

Either way, it’s clearly something Morton knows will need to be addressed.