Dakota Access pipeline developer submits spill response plan

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) – The developer of the Dakota Access oil pipeline has submitted a court-ordered spill response plan for the Lake Oahe reservoir in the Dakotas.

Texas-based Energy Transfer Partners submitted the 270-page plan Monday, along with a review by an independent engineering company concluding that the pipeline complies with federal regulations.

Federal Judge James Boasberg ordered the work last December.

The Standing Rock Sioux tribe maintains it wasn’t allowed adequate input in the plan. It last month announced its own “Clean Water Campaign” to better prepare for a spill under Oahe, from which it draws water.

Tribal Chairman Mike Faith says the tribe will establish water-monitoring wells, buy equipment and train a rapid response team.