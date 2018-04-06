Elegant Mommy Celebrates 10th Anniversary

Sioux Falls, S.D. – A popular Sioux Falls baby and mother store is celebrating their 10th anniversary this weekend.

Elegant Mommy started as a little shop off 49th street but has evolved from selling pre-owned maternity clothes to baby clothes, car seats and breastfeeding education.

Over the weekend, lots of items in the store will be discounted and there will be over 20 giveaways for customers to register for.

The weekend wraps up with a mommy breakfast at the museum of visual materials.

Owners say having bonds with their customers is a big reason why they’re able to celebrate their 10th anniversary.

“The whole idea is to build relationships with people. And not just us building relationships with people, but other parents building relationships and having that support and work of people there to lift you up and help you bring your kids up and support you along your journey,” says owner Shelly Gaddis

The 10th anniversary kicks off tomorrow morning with coffee and doughnuts at 7 a.m.

The first 75 people in line will receive a goody bag highlighting local businesses in the area.