GoFundMe Accounts Set Up For Athletes In Fatal Car Crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The University of Sioux Falls Athletics is trying to help the families of two students involved in a fatal car crash with expenses.

GoFundMe donation accounts have been set up online to help the families of wide receiver Courtney Beane, who was killed in the crash, and junior defensive end Jared Brito, who was seriously injured when he was thrown from the vehicle.

Donation to Brito’s GoFundMe goes toward his medical expenses, and Beane’s GoFundMe account goes toward funeral arrangements and his family.

Authorities say the players’ car hit a bridge guard rail head on, traveled down a levee embankment and came to a rest under the bridge last Sunday.