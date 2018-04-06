Man in motorized wheelchair struck and killed by semitrailer

MILLER, S.D. (AP) – A man in a motorized wheelchair has died after being struck by a semitrailer in Miller.

The Highway Patrol says the 80-year-old man was in an intersection crosswalk when he was struck by the semi, which was making a turn off state Highway 45 and onto U.S. Highway 14.

It happened shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday. The pedestrian later died at a hospital. He wasn’t immediately identified.

The patrol says charges are pending against the semi driver.