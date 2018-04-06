New USD Coach Hopeful, But Ready, If Mooney Transfers As Suitors Line Up

Interest High In Coyote Star

VERMILLION, S.D. — Perhaps the biggest thing on new USD men’s basketball coach Todd Lee’s plate immediately is trying to keep leading scorer Matt Mooney in Vermillion.

Yesterday Mooney tweeted out that he had been granted his release by the school and was exploring his options as a graduate transfer, with the ability to go anywhere and play immediately.

I have been give my release from South Dakota. I am not for sure leaving USD, but I will be exploring my options as a grad transfer. — Matt Mooney (@MoonSwag13) April 5, 2018

ESPN’s Jeff Borzello reports today that Mooney has had Arizona State, Oregon, Iowa State, Missouri, Nebraska, Indiana and a host of other power conference schools reaching out to him.

South Dakota's Matt Mooney has had Arizona State, Oregon, Iowa State, Texas Tech, Missouri, Northwestern, Memphis, TCU, Creighton, Nebraska, Indiana, Virginia and Arizona reach out to him as a potential grad transfer. 18.7 PPG this past season. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) April 6, 2018

Mooney did not close the door on returning to USD though, meaning Lee will likely try to re-recruit the two time first team All-Summit League guard.

At the same time, Todd says the program will move on regardless of what Matt or any other player wants to do.