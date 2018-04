One Book Siouxland: “A Man Called Love”

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Siouxland Libraries are encouraging residents across Sioux Falls to dig into a book titled “A Man Called Love” and they are providing activities this months to help supplement the book’s message.

Jane Taylor and Curt Pederson have been working on this project and they join us in the KDLT Kitchen to tell us what’s special about this story.