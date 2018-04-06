Professional Bull Riders Donates To Feeding South Dakota

Sioux Falls, S.D. – Although the Professional Bull Riders are here this weekend to entertain, they do a great deal of work within the community as well.

PBR donated a check for $6,250 to Feeding South Dakota.

Feeding South Dakota CEO Catt Gassen says that money will provide over 20,000 meals.

They also had some fun by weighing a live bull and comparing it to the combined weight of Feeding South Dakota volunteers.

Gassen says the work that PBR does outside their events makes a real difference in the community.

“When you have a national entity like PBR comes to town and they choose Feeding South Daktoa over many other wonderful non-profit that exists in this community, it really tells us that our work is being recognized as being important and vital to not only what we do in Sioux Falls, but across the entire state,” says Gassen.

Doors to the 24th PBR “Unleash The Beast” invitational open at 6 pm tonight. The event runs at the Premier Center through the weekend.