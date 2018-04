Professional Bull Riders Return to Sioux Falls

Why one of our own has a whole new level of respect for the sport, as the PBR gets set to come out of the gate

It is a big weekend in the Sioux Empire for rodeo fans as the Professional Bull Riders Tour returns to the Denny Sanford Premier Center. Scheduled to ride are the top 35 bull riders in the world and as the dust settled on prep work ahead of the opening event, PBR professionals gave KDLT’s Simon Floss the chance to get on a bull.