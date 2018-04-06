Sanford Opens New Veterans Club

Sioux Falls, S.D. – A new veterans club has opened in Sioux Falls.

This comes after Sanford formed a Department of Veterans and Military Services in 2017.

It’s located at the USD Medical Center near the Lokken lobby.

The club features a phone charging station, access to internet, lazy boy chairs and a big TV.

It will serve as a space for veterans to relax or chat with fellow veterans between appointments.

Department directors say having the facility at the medical center is a convenient location for veterans in surrounding neighborhoods and towns.

“I think the reason why we brought it here is just because of the sheer amount of veterans that are in close proximity to the Sioux Falls area. This is the largest Minnehaha and Lincoln county, demographically speaking has the largest population of veterans,” says Department Director and retired U.S. Navy Captain Paul Weckman.

The club will also offer coffee and water to visitors.