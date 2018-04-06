Sexual Assault Exhibit Trying to Shatter Stereotypes

VERMILLION, S.D. — USD students are working to shatter a common stereotype about sexual assault victims.

They’re displaying their unique effort on campus. It’s a timely message that they say is making a difference.

Jeans sweat pants and tennis shoes are hung up at the USD library, and no they’re not on sale at the bookstore.

“This is a way for victims to speak out without speaking out,” USD student Alyssa Fothergill.

These clothing items, many of them casual and comfortable, were submitted by anonymous students who say they were sexually assaulted while wearing these outfits.

It’s a special exhibit put on by the student organization Pave during Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Their biggest goal is to break the stereotype that if a woman is dressed provocatively, she’s more likely to be assaulted.

“That just plays right into rape culture which unfortunately we live in with today’s society, and so for the people who ask that what were you wearing, this is just kind of a way to show it doesn’t matter what you were wearing,” says Fothergill.

Alyssa Fothergill, who runs the organization, says she’s experienced sexual assault and felt strongly about sharing her story.

“Just to see it here hanging with the other brave survivors stories it has been an honor honestly just to be a part of the unity that we’ve provided with this exhibit

Pave received submissions from both women and men. Fothergill says another challenge to overcome is making all survivors feel understood and supported.

“It’s one thing to share your story as a survivor. That’s a really big step for most people. Don’t ask them what they were wearing. As you can see that’s not what’s important here,” says Fothergill.

Organizers say the response has been incredible and the exhibit has encouraged more victims to speak out. The exhibit is in the ID Weeks Library and will be up the rest of the month.