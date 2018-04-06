South Dakota State University Students Set Incredible Goal

State A Thon Saturday culminates year-long fundraising effort for Sanford Children's Miracle Network Hospital!

After a year of events and initiatives to support families of sick children throughout the Sioux Empire, South Dakota State University students will hold a 12 hour Dance Marathon on Saturday to both celebrate the results of their hard work and dedication, and continue to raise additional funds. Families that benefit from the money raised through the Children’s Miracle Network and Sanford Health will be on hand. Students say this part of the experience is what has them coming back to raise additional support for the kids year after year.

For more on the initiative or how you can get involved, click on the link above or head to the event page, here.