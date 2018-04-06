Stampede Fall Short In Waterloo

Herd Fall 5-3

Waterloo, IA—The Sioux Falls Stampede battled back from an early two-goal deficit, but the Waterloo Black Hawks edged the Herd 5-3 Friday night at Young Arena. The Herd rallied from a 2-0 first period deficit to tie the game, but the Hawks went on to score two more goals of their own to regain the two-goal lead and hung on for the win. The Stampede are now 32-16-8 and remain in fourth place in the Western Conference, just one point back of third place Fargo. Kevin Conley, Griffin Lunn and Artem Ivanyuzhenkov all tallied goals for the Herd while Mikhail Berdin stopped 34 of 38 shots in goal.

The Black Hawks came out flying and ready to play and threw up five quick shots on the Herd. Waterloo grabbed the first goal of the game at 8:10 when Bobby Trivigno wristed a shot from the right circle past Mikhail Berdin for a power play tally and a 1-0 lead. Just 50 seconds later it was the Hawks again, this time at even strength. Hank Sorenson’s wrister was stopped, but Garret Wait knocked home a rebound for a 2-0 lead.

The celebration didn’t last long though as the Herd responded with a goal just 19 seconds later when Kevin Conley skated inside the right circle and wristed a shot perfectly into the upper left hand corner of the net for his 18th of the season. Six minutes later the Herd tied the game when Griffin Lunn did the same, wristing a shot into the upper left-hand corner of the net to tie the game 2-2. Just when it looked like it would stay tied entering the second period, the Hawks scored with just 21 seconds remaining when Jack Drury scored on the power play. Waterloo outshot the Stampede 13-11 in the period.

The Hawks picked up right where they left off to start the second when Evan Dougherty scored unassisted 5:42 into the period for a 4-2 lead. Much like the second period, the Stampede would battle right back though and pulled back within a goal at 9:10 when Artem Ivanyuzhenkov tallied his 21st goal of the season. Nolan Walker intercepted a pass at the Hawks blueline and drove in towards the goal before sliding it down the right wing side for Ivanyuzhenkov who wristed a shot from the right circle through the pads of Moe to make it a 4-3 game.

The Stampede battled hard in the third period and created some good scoring chances, but couldn’t beat goaltender Jared Moe. The Herd outshot the Hawks 12-11 in the period and had a chance to tie it late with the goaltender pulled, but the Black Hawks would score an empty net goal from center ice off the stick of Bobby Trivigno to seal the game at 5-3.

The Hawks finished the night outshooting the Stampede 39-31. Waterloo was 2-for-4 on the power play while the Stampede were 0-for-2.

Sioux Falls and Waterloo square off again Saturday night at 7:05 PM at Young Arena in the final game of the weekend series. Fans can catch all the action on KELO News Talk 1320-AM, 107.9-FM and KELO.com beginning at 6:40 PM.