Todd Lee Era Begins For Coyote Men’s Basketball

18th Head Coach In USD History Introduced

VERMILLION, S.D. — The last time the South Dakota men’s basketball team hired a new coach they were at the bottom of the Summit League.

Four years later Todd Lee will look to build on a program that was one win away from the NCAA Tournament last season.

USD officially introduced the 18th head coach in Coyote men’s basketball history this afternoon in Vermillion. The Huron native is no stranger to the U, with the majority of his family going to school there and he himself being a 1986 graduate.

Lee also knows just how good this Coyote program has been under Craig Smith, and where he needs to take it.