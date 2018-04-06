Younkers At Empire Mall To Close This Year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Younkers at the Empire Mall in Sioux Falls is slated to close this summer.

According to documents filed through the South Dakota Department of Labor, layoffs are expected to begin in June. More than 150 employees will be affected.

The company will also be closing four of their Younkers and Herbergers locations in Minnesota. This news comes after Bon Ton Stores Incorporated announced the closure of more than 40 stores across the country in January, and filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protections in February.