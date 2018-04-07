South Dakotans Respond to Proposed $150 Billion Tariffs

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. – The trade face-off between the U.S. and China is heating up. President Trump now says he’s planning to triple the tariffs. That’s a whopping $150 billion.

Bruce Burkhart is a family farmer in Dell Rapids. You can find him driving his big green tractor on a typical day’s work. However, you won’t find him sweating over these upped tariffs.

“I don’t think it’s a huge game-changer,” said Burkhart. “I think that over the long term, it’ll work itself out.”

Burkhart says he has faith in the Trump administration and believes in their negotiation strategies.

“Obviously it’s a concern financially for any farmer, anybody that produces agriculture commodities to have these tariffs, but we do need a level playing field in world trade, and I think that’s what the administration is trying to accomplish,” said Burkhart.

However, Republican South Dakota senator Mike Rounds is worried about how now $150 billion tariffs could cause China to retaliate. This could hurt U.S. farmers, like soybean producers.

“The market conditions have dropped the price for soybeans,” said Senator Rounds. “That has impacted our ability in South Dakota to have a good, strong farm economy.

He has a big question for the president:

“Are you aware of the short term implications this has and the permanent applications this could have on producers here if they can’t continue on?” said Rounds.

These back-and-forth tariffs are just ideas for now. We’ll have to wait and see when they happen and if they come to fruition.

The South Dakota Corn Growers Association met on Thursday. A spokesperson says they’re asking its members to contact the White House and government officials to share their concerns over the ever growing tariffs.