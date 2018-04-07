Augustana Sweeps Mary

3rd Ranked Vikings Win 3-0 & 10-5

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The No. 3 Augustana baseball team (27-2, 14-2 NSIC) swept the Saturday afternoon doubleheader against U-Mary (2-26, 0-18 NSIC) behind solid pitching once again. The Vikings took game one, 3-0, and won game two 10-5.

In game one, Augustana picked up its eighth shutout of the season to extend its school record for shutouts in a season. Augustana has allowed a total of 14 runs in its last nine games, including four shutouts.

GAME ONE: Augustana 3, U-Mary 0

In game one, the Vikings tallied three runs in the first three innings, which would be enough as the Vikings notched their eighth shutout of the season.

Tyler Mitzel (4-0) recorded his second straight complete game shutout in the 3-0 victory over U-Mary. Over his seven innings, Mitzel only need 71 pitches while allowing three hits with one walk and one hit batsman and recording five strikeouts.

Team RBI leader Jordan Barth would get the scoring started with a RBI single to right field, scoring Sam Baier in the first. In the second, Riley Johnson would lace a RBI single to right field to score Ryan Menssen. Wrapping up the offense in game one would be a sacrifice fly from Barth, scoring Michael Svozil and giving Augustana the 3-0 advantage.

Offensively, Johnson, Svozil, Barth, Baier and Aiden Ladd each recorded one hit on the afternoon to make up the Vikings five hits in game one. Svozil added to his team lead in stolen bases with one in game one and Johnson and Baier each recorded one as well. Menssen scored a run after being hit by a pitch for the ninth time this season.

GAME TWO: Augustana 10, U-Mary 5

Augustana’s offense came alive in game two to complete the sweep of U-Mary with a 10-5 victory in game two of the twinbill. Augustana was once again backed by a strong outing by its starting pitcher. Jed Schmidt (3-0) picked up the win after going 5.2 innings allowing one run (unearned) on four hits with no walks and three strikeouts. Schmidt’s ERA dropped to 1.38 on in his freshman campaign.

The Vikings got on the board in the fourth with a pair of sacrifice flies. Michael Svozil led off the inning with an infield single and would move to third on a Sam Baier single. After Baier would steal second, Svozil and Baier would score on sac flies by Jordan Barth and Ryan Nickel.

Augustana blew the game open in the sixth with seven runs on five hits with two Marauder errors. Riley Johnson led the inning off with a single and would score after the Marauder center fielder dropped a fly ball, allowing Svozil to get to third. A Baier RBI single would score Svozil and the Vikings would load the bases with no one out. Trent Herman would single in a run and Lucas Wylie would garner a sac fly to make it 6-0.

Lucas Barry would smash a two-RBI double down the right field line, scoring Herman and Nickel, making it 8-0 Augustana. Barry would later score on the second Marauder error of the frame. U-Mary would score its first run of the series in the bottom of the sixth on a Viking error.

Wylie hit his third home run of the year with a solo shot to right field in the eighth. The Marauders would make it interesting with four runs in the eighth, but would not come any closer as the Vikings would take game two 10-5.

Leading the offensive in game two was Svozil and Baier with each recording two hits and two runs scored. Wylie and Barry led the Vikings with two RBI apiece and had the two Viking extra base hits.

The Vikings will next play a four-game weekend series against Concordia-St. Paul on April 14-15 in Sioux Falls at Karras Park.

