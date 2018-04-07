Devin Clark Picks Up Win At UFC 223

Native South Dakotan Defeats Michael Rodriguez
Zach Borg
BROOKLYN, NY  —  Connor McGregor’s melee and arrest will likely be what UFC 223 in New York is remembered for.

However South Dakota native Devin Clark will have a much different and better takeaway.

Clark opened the night in a light heavyweight bout against Michael Rodriguez.   Primarily using his wrestling skills, Devin got a unanimous decision victory 29-28, 30-27 and 30-27.

He improves to 3-2 in the UFC and 9-2 in MMA.

