Gordmans Celebrates National Pet Day

Sioux Falls, S.D. – A Sioux Falls department store welcomed some furry creatures into their store today.

Gordmans celebrated National Pet Day with the Sioux Falls community.

They have participated in national pet day for the past few years, but this is the first year they are partnering with the Dakota Dachshund Rescue.

They showed off a few pets that were available for adoption.

Gordmans staff say its great to see the public come together for a great cause.

“We want to support our guests. We want to support our community and when you can see a company getting behind that and doing something like that it only makes it even that much more beneficial and makes us want to support it even more,” says store manager Jacob Rhodes.

For the rest of the month, Gordmans will be taking donations to support the Dakota Dachshund Rescue.