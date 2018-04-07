SDSU Softball Slams USD In Rubber Game

Improved Jackrabbits Win 7-0 To Take Two Of Three From Coyotes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – South Dakota State took advantage of two big innings to claim a 7-0 victory over South Dakota in Saturday’s series finale at Bowden Field.

The Jackrabbits (23-11, 4-2 Summit League) racked up seven hits in the game, led by Brittney Morse ‘s 2-for-3 effort that included a three-run home run and five RBIs.

Abbey Murphy was 2-for-4 with a triple while Julia Andersen and Erin Mullen drove in runs for SDSU. Yanney Ponce went 2-for-3 in the game with a single and a double.

Ali Herdliska drew her 72nd career walk in the game and is now the school’s all-time record holder in free passes.

Madison Hope improved to 14-4 on the season with a win, pitching her ninth complete game of the season. She did not allow a run and scattered three hits and four walks while striking out two.

Scoreless through the second, State jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the third on Morse’s fifth home run of the season. Ponce started the third with single but was out on a fielder’s choice as Murphy took first safely. Later in the frame, Herdliska worked a free pass to put two runners on before Morse blasted a 1-0 pitch high over the left field fence.

USD looked to strike back with runners in the next two innings but Rushing came up with a diving stop at third to end the top of the fourth and Hope tallied a strikeout with bases loaded in the fifth to escape unscathed.

SDSU pulled away with four runs in the bottom of the fifth, taking advantage of four hits and a pair of USD errors to go up 7-0. Ponce again reached safely in the leadoff spot for the inning, stroking a double to right center before moving up to third when Murphy reached on an error. Julia Andersen followed with a rope into center to plate Ponce, and the bases were loaded as Herdliska reached on another Coyote mistake.

In the next at-bat, Morse drove home her fourth and fifth runs of the day with a single to center, and after Danielle Steffo entered to pinch run Mullen singled home Herdliska from third.

State sent USD down in order the final two innings to close out the win and even the SD Corn Showdown Series, 8-8 after coming out on top in the three-game series.

Up Next

South Dakota State is schedule to host Drake Wednesday at 3 p.m. in the home opener from Jackrabbit Softball Stadium.

-Recap Courtesy SDSU Athletics