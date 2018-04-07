SDSU Students Dance for a Good Cause

BROOKINGS, S.D.- Today is a celebration of some of the hardest working students, some of the bravest kids and strongest families

“Anything to make those kids smile and make their day because I know that their lives have been a lot more rough than mine have,” said volunteer Michaela Hacker.

SDSU held their annual state-a-thon. It’s a 12 hour dance marathon to celebrate a year of fundraising as well as a last effort to reach their goal of 165 thousand dollars.

All money will go to the Children’s Miracle Network at the Castle of Care in Sioux Falls.

It could save a kids life like Finn.

“Finn is a miracle kid and the money from Children’s Miracle Network bought the equipment that saved his life and kept him alive,” said Lynn Jendersee, mother of a miracle child.

25 miracle families were at the event to share their stories and celebrate life.

It took a lot of work on the students part to put all of this together.

“They’re going to school, they’re fundraising and they have different events and anything they need they help us with. Even through like the school year they contact us and ask if he needs anything. It’s an amazing thing,” said Lynn.

The over 600 students who took part say it’s worth it.

“I think that we both cried when the miracle families came in today you know the emotions just take over and it’s worth it.you know a full years worth of work, when you see those kids come in it’s nothing,” said Co-executive Director, Sammie Gervais.

“This just kind of gives me a different point of view on life, I just get caught up in the day to day and you can realize that you can make a difference,” said Morale Captain, John Schuh.

“I always hear people talking about millenials and how they slack off and don’t care. This is a group of millennials that cares and you can see it everytime we come here each year it’s amazing what they do,” Scott Jendersee, father of a miracle child.

Now all that’s left to do is keep on dancing because it could save a life.

In the end they surpassed their goal and ended up raising $165,829.49.