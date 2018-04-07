Stampede Swept In Waterloo

Herd Drop Second Straight 4-1

Waterloo, IA-For the second night in a row the Stampede fell in a two-goal hole and weren’t able to rally back as they fell 4-1 to the Waterloo Black Hawks Saturday night at Young Arena. Waterloo topped Sioux Falls 5-3 on Friday night. It marks just the second time this season the Herd have dropped back-to-back games. The Herd are now 32-17-8 on the season and three points behind third place Fargo. Sioux Falls can clinch home-ice advantage in the first round of the Clark Cup Playoffs with a victory this Wednesday at home versus Sioux City.

Kevin Conley tallied the Herd’s only goal while Mikhail Berdin stopped 28 of 32 shots in net before being replaced midway through the third period by Jaxson Stauber.

The Stampede came out and looked good early on in the first period, throwing 10 shots on goal, but couldn’t get one past Matej Tomek. The Herd would get into penalty trouble late in the period and the Black Hawks would take advantage of a 5-on-3 opportunity. Jack Drury found Ben Copeland open inside the right circle and Copeland wristed a shot into the upper left hand corner of the net for a 1-0 lead. The Herd would get called for another penalty in the final minute and headed into the second period with 1:29 of penalty time to kill off, trailing the Black Hawks 1-0.

The Herd were able to kill off the penalty, but couldn’t slow the Black Hawks offense when James Marooney fired a shot that deflected off a Stampede stick and past goaltender Mikhail Berdin for a 2-0 advantage. Sioux Falls thought they had tied the game moments later with a power play goal from Adam Dawe, but the referees determined the puck did not cross the line and it remained a 2-0 game.

Two minutes later the Hawks found themselves on yet another power play and they would once again cash in. Jack Drury found Garrett Wait down the left wing side and Drury skated in and wristed a shot right under the stick of Berdin for a 3-0 advantage. The Herd were trying to get something going and would finally connect on a power play goal from Kevin Conley at 16:50 of the period. Colin Swoyer danced his way through the slot before sending a pass to the right circle for Conley who one-timed the puck past Waterloo goaltender Matej Tomek to get the Herd on the board. Waterloo outshot the Herd 19-11 in the period.

The Herd got a power play chance early in the third period, but couldn’t convert and still trailed by two goals midway through the third period. Any chance of comeback was squashed at 10:32 when Solag Bakich took the puck behind the Stampede net and wrapped it around in front, backhanded a shot through the pads of Berdin for a 4-1 lead. That sent Berdin to the bench and Jaxson Stauber onto the ice, but the Herd would not be able to rally on this night and dropped their second straight to the Black Hawks.

Sioux Falls outshot Waterloo 10-7 in the third period, but were outshot 33-31 in the game. Waterloo finished the night 2-for-5 on the power play while the Stampede were 1-for-5.

The Herd close out the regular season with three games next week. It starts Wednesday when the Stampede host Sioux City at 7:05 PM. The Herd will then host Fargo on Friday for Take My Jersey Night, presented by Waterbury Heating & Cooling and Coleman and end the regular season in Fargo against the Force. Tickets for Wednesday and Friday are on sale now through the KELOLAND Box Office or any Ticketmaster outlet.

-Recap Courtesy SF Stampede