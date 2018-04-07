Storm Take Out Nebraska

Sioux Falls Improves To 4-1 With 45-37 Win

GRAND ISLAND, NE — The Sioux Falls Storm move to 4-1 on the season after narrowly evading the Nebraska Danger. The game was a back and forth battle but the Storm would win 45-37.

The first quarter would begin with a quick Sioux Falls Storm touchdown after just one play when Lorenzo Brown found Judd Harrold for a 18-yard touchdown, giving the Storm an early 7-0 lead. Nebraska would tie it up after Jesse Scroggins found Eric Thomas for an 11-yard touchdown. The Storm would score the last touchdown of the quarter with a 30-yard reception by Mike Tatum, giving the Storm a 14-7 lead at the end of one.

The Storm would strike first in the second quarter with a five-yard rushing touchdown by Lyle McCombs, extending the Storm’s lead to 21-7. The Danger would answer back with a 13-yard pass from Jesse Scroggins to Kenzel Doe to cut the Storm’s lead to 21-13. The Storm ended the half with a 28-13 lead after Lorenzo Brown hit Judd Harrold for the 10-yard touchdown.

The third quarter would be scoreless until just inside of the four minute mark when Nebraska kicker Brad Hatfield hit a 33-yard field goal. Storm kicker Miles Bergner would answer with a 39-yard field goal, putting the Storm on top 31-16 at the end of three.

The fourth quarter started with a Nebraska score to cut the lead to 31-23 after Jesse Scroggins found Angelo Pease for a nine-yard touchdown. Sioux Falls responded when Lorenzo Brown and Mike Tatum would connect for the 20-yard touchdown, extending the Storm’s lead 38-23. The Danger answered with a five-yard touchdown reception by Eric Thomas to bring the score to 38-30. The Thunder Defense would hold off the Dangers potential game tying drive with a 15-yard pick six by Jabari Gorman, giving the Storm a 45-30 lead. Nebraska would score next with a 25-yard touchdown reception by Gregory Dent, bringing the final score to 45-37.

Storm quarterback Lorenzo Brown hit seven out of 13 passes for 125 yards and four touchdowns, he also rushed for 38 yards. Running back Lyle McCombs gained 37 yards on 15 carries and one touchdown. Wide receivers Mike Tatum and Judd Harrold each caught a pair of touchdowns. Defensive back Marlon Moorehad nine total tackles which led defense while Jabari Gorman had one interception. Defensive linemen Kwame Bell had two forced fumbles along with one fumble recovery and Chris Martin had one fumble recovery.

The Sioux Falls Storm next face the Arizona Rattlers in a week eight contest on April 14 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center for a 7:05pm kickoff.

-Recap Courtesy SF Storm