UM-Duluth Wins NCAA Hockey Championship

Two Weeks After Regional Title Win At Premier Center, Bulldogs Win National Title 2-1 Over Notre Dame

ST. PAUL, MN — Two weeks ago the University of Minnesota-Duluth hockey team, one of the last at large bids into the NCAA Tournament, completed a remarkable West Regional run by winning the championship at the Premier Center in Sioux Falls.

Tonight they celebrated again.

As National Champions.

Karson Kuhlman and Jared Thomas’ first period goals were enough for the Bulldogs to defeat Notre Dame 2-1 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul in the NCAA Championship Game on Saturday night.

It’s the second national title for the Bulldogs, their last being in 2011 and also at the Xcel Energy Center.