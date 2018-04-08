Animal Control Looking for Pet Owners After Man Bitten by Two Dogs

Sioux Falls, S.D. (From Sioux Falls Animal Control:) Animal Control officers responded to a dog bite that occurred at approximately 9 pm on Friday, April 6th in the Highland Heights Mobile Home Community, located at 1701 E. 29th Street North. A man was walking in the area when two dogs ran up to him and bit him in the arm, hand and stomach. The dogs are described as pitbull type dogs, possibly brown in color.

Animal Control needs to identify the dogs in this incident to verify their vaccinations. If you have any information on this case, please call Animal Control at 367-7000.