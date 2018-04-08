Greenhouse Businesses Makes Changes to Deal with Long Snow Season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.-If you take a look outside you’d think it was still winter. However, inside the Cliff Avenue Greenhouse and Garden Center, it’s warm and toasty. As far as the plants and flowers know springtime is here. That’s because owner Hayley Zeigler is doing all she can to take care of them.

“You have to plan your day around this kind of weather because the temperatures are just so up and down,” said Zeigler.

On snowy days like today, plants aren’t able to get any sun. This could cause them to not bloom on time, or not grow as big and as lush as previous years.

“But we keep the heat on and keep it going with higher heat temperatures, so they’ll continue to grow,” said Zeigler.

This also helps to melt the snow off the greenhouse.

“It will stay on there for a day or so and then it will start to come down and slide right off. Then of course, then you’ll start getting your light and your sunshine back into the greenhouse,” said Zeigler.

She’s been watching the weather closely because until the snow ends, she can’t get all her work done to fully prepare for the spring season.

A big shipment of trees and shrubs is expected to come in this week. Usually the plants would be stored outside, but staff had to come up with a backup plan to store them in a barn instead.

The snow has also caused customers to wait on purchasing plants, but many do already have gardening on their mind.

“We still have quite a few customers coming in just looking and kind of planning out their season, whether it be a pot or their garden,” said Zeigler.