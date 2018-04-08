South Dakota Symphony Orchestra Introduces Music to Kids at an Early Age

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Studies show that kids who are exposed to music and art can benefit mentally, emotionally, and educationally.

The South Dakota Symphony Orchestra wants to help get kids interested in the arts and music by exposing them to the orchestra.

The symphony’s family concert “Mozart’s Missing Memory” debuted today. In the story, Mozart loses his memory and needs help getting it back. Kids in the audience are able to help.

It’s a funny and interactive show that introduces kids to a live orchestra.

Before and after the show, kids were able play and test out all kinds of different instruments, such as the violin and the trumpet.

South Dakota Symphony Orchestra Music Director, Delta David Gier says music education is important and that it’s important to teach kids about music at a young age.

“This is part of a well rounded education to understand the history of music in our culture and the best of the music that we’ve produced as a society over the last several hundred years. That’s why a symphony orchestra exists, to house this real treasure,” said Gier.

This is an annual family show. The next one will be next March . There are other educational musical events happening for kids throughout the year. There is a schedule on the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra Website: http://www.sdsymphony.org/

The South Dakota Symphony Orchestra also holds over 200 concerts a year out in about in the community, including at schools and hospitals.