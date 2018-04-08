UFC 223 A Pivotal Win For Devin Clark

Sioux Falls Native Scores Win Over Michael Rodriguez

BROOKLYN, NY — UFC 223 in Brooklyn last night might have represented a cross road for Sioux Falls native Devin Clark.

At 2-2 in the MMA’s highest level, the Brown Bear likely needed a win to stay in the UFC, which is just what he got in his light heavyweight bout against Michael Rodriguez. Clark took a unanimous decision victory 29-28, 30-27 and 30-27.

Facing a fighter making his UFC debut, and knowing his own disappointment in losing his debut in Sioux Falls two years ago, the importance of the victory wasn’t lost on Devin.