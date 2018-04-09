2017-18 Winter Sports Plays Of The Year

The Best Sights, Sounds & Moments From An Historic Season
Zach Borg
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.  —  Despite today’s evidence to the contrary, one of the best winter sports seasons in state history has come to a close.

From national to state champions, rivalries and buzzer beaters, there was plenty of action to fire up cold nights.  We look back at some of the best sights, sounds and moments with our annual winter sports plays of the year video!  Click on the video viewer to watch!

