“Backpage.com” Seized by Federal Authorities

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – In summer 2016, former Garretson Public School Business Manager Rodney Fischer was arrested for soliciting a minor.

Authorities say he used “backpage.com” to reach out to a 13-year-old girl for sex.

The ad he responded to was part of a sting operation set up by an undercover agent.

“Certainly we’ve seen a number of different prostitution or sex trafficking crimes, and people have posted those on ‘backpage.com,” said Sam Clemens with the Sioux Falls Police Department. “That’s something that we’ve known for a number of years now.”

The Internet Crimes Against Children, or ICAC, team routinely monitored “backpage.com” for suspicious ads.

It’s a website that advocacy group “The New Colossus” dealt with a lot as well.

“Whenever we’re working with a victim, when we ask the manner in which they were sold, it was always ‘backpage.com,” said Polly Dean, Co-Founder of The New Colossus. “There were obviously other avenues used as well, basic social media was used a lot, but ‘backpage.com’ was one of the largest avenues. It was one of the most widely used.”

On Friday, users who went to the classified ad site were greeted with a message saying the page had been seized by federal authorities.

No reason was given for why the page was shut down, but dean says it’s a step in the right direction.

“Just getting rid of ‘backpage.com’ isn’t going to get rid of sex trafficking. But it also shows precedence. It shows what we’re not going to tolerate, what we’re not going to handle. And we’re not going to handle people profiting off of the sale of children for sex.”

As for detectives who monitored the site for internet crimes, the absence of “backpage.com” means they’ll only have to work harder to track down their suspects.

“It would probably a little naive of us to think that this is now going to stop and we’re not going to have to deal with it anymore,” said Clemens. “It just means those people are going to go someplace else and it’s just a matter of we need to find out where that is, and we need to stay on top of it.”