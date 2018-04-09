Dispatchers Being Recognized During National Public Telecommunicators Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – All this week, the people who work behind the scenes of most law enforcement agencies are being recognized.

It’s National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week. The week is set aside to recognize the work that dispatchers and public safety communicators do day-in and day-out.

Dispatchers at Metro Communications in Sioux Falls take about 250 call every day. They are the ones on the other end of line when someone calls 911.

“They’re not recognized, and what I’ve found in the short time that I’ve been at Metro is how stressful this job really is. We’re the first ones who answer that call and our job is to be the response for the citizens,” says Director of 911 communications, Paul Niedringhaus.

This week of recognition was originally set up in 1981.