Facebook suspends another app in privacy scandal

NEW YORK (AP) – Facebook has suspended another app firm that may have misused data, adding to a growing list of firms being investigated by the social media company.

Facebook says CubeYou, a firm associated with the University of Cambridge Psychometrics Centre, will be suspended after CNBC notified Facebook that CubeYou was collecting information about users through quizzes.

According to CNBC, CubeYou labeled its quizzes “for non-profit academic research” then shared user information with marketers. CNBC says CubeYou denies misusing data.

On Saturday, Facebook said it suspended AggregateIQ, a Canadian political consulting firm, amid media reports it had ties to Cambridge Analytica, a British data mining company accused of obtaining data from up to 87 million Facebook users to sway elections. Cambridge Analytica got its data through an app built by a University of Cambridge psychology researcher, Aleksandr Kogan.

The suspension comes as Facebook prepares to notify users Monday about whether their data had been accessed by Cambridge Analytica.