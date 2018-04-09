Final Paperwork Submitted For State’s Supreme Court Trial Against Online Retailers

The final paperwork has been submitted for an upcoming US Supreme Court trial against online retailers.

Attorney General Marty Jackley says South Dakota has filed its last brief in the lawsuit versus Wayfair, Overstock and Newegg.

Jackley is asking the Supreme Court to require online companies to charge sales tax to South Dakota customers. That tax will then be collected by the state.

Jackley will be in Washington D.C. for opening arguments on April 16th.