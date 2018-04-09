Mitchell pushes license ordinance to help liquor retailers

MITCHELL, S.D. (AP) – Mitchell is moving to alter its liquor licensing rules after South Dakota lawmakers made changes that would create uncertainty for nearly 20 of the city’s businesses.

The Daily Republic reports that state regulators notified cities of changes to state liquor license laws late last month. Lawmakers discontinued three classes of off sale liquor and malt beverage licenses and expanded one class of on-off sale licenses.

The move could damage profitability for several Mitchell retailers who would be restricted from selling alcoholic beverages.

The City Council is working to approve an ordinance to maintain the status quo for 18 affected businesses. The ordinance would allow the retailers to obtain replacement licenses before the law takes effect July 1.

The council is holding a special meeting Monday evening to finalize measures.