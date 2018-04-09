Police: 19-Year-Old Arrested For Allegedly Robbing Friend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls police have arrested a 19-year-old and are searching for two more people connected to a robbery over the weekend.

Police say the 19-year-old victim went over to a friends house in the 1400 block of East 6th Street. The victim met up with his friend who was with two other the people that the victim didn’t know.

They all ended up getting into the victim’s vehicle and driving to the area of 15th and Juno Place. Police say at some time, the two people the victim didn’t know, told the victim that they had a gun and wanted money. The victim said he didn’t have any money before fleeing and hiding behind some houses in the area. The suspects left the area with the victim’s vehicle and the victim’s friend stayed in the area until police arrived.

Police say they interviewed the victim’s friend and determined that he knew the robbery was going to take place.

Police arrested Pavel McDougal for first-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Police say they have an idea of who the two other suspects are but haven’t made any arrests.