Police Investigating Break-In At Sioux Falls Storage Unit Complex

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls police are investigating an apparent break-in at a Sioux Falls storage unit complex.

Police say over the weekend, 26 storage units at Lock-It-Up Storage located on South Ellis Road were found with their locks cut.

The storage company says all renters who were affected have been notified.

The company is working with police on the investigation.