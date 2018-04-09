Police: Man Arrested For Assault Used Curtain Rod, Gardening Tool

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A 23-year-old Sioux Falls man is behind bars after police say he attacked another man with household items.

Police arrested John James Junior on Friday on aggravated assault, resisting arrest and intentional damage to property charges. Police say James used a curtain rod and a gardening tool to attack another man because he couldn’t find his cell phone.

Police say the two were at a “gathering” at a Sioux Falls apartment the night before, and James became angry when he couldn’t find his phone the next morning.

The 31-year-old victim was treated for minor injuries.