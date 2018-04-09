Russian Import Berdin Leads Stampede Between The Pipes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Mikhail Berdin loves playing in front of fans in the United States.

“Because when I play in KHL we had maybe 3,000 maximum in fans. In here sometimes we have 10,000.” Stampede Goalie Mikhail Berdin says.

And Sioux Falls Stampede fans love their goalie from Russia.

“I think it helps motivate him. He’s fiercly competitive and when he gets his juices going he’s that much better of a goaltender.” Stampede Head Coach Scott Owens says.

The native of Ufa started out as a forward before finding out that he liked stopping shots more than taking them.

“In Russia I have 20 or 25 shots in the entire game. And here I have sometimes 30 or 40, and last season I have 60 in one game! I just enjoy it, I like it.” Berdin says.

He became so good at stopping them that the Winnipeg Jets took Berdin in the 6th round of the 2016 entry draft, making way for him to get his first taste of America with the Stampede last season.

“First couple of months was just so hard for me because I doesn’t speak English. I come to Winnipeg first months and play with NHL guys and I know only ‘hi’. But I feel comfortable now.” Mikhail says.

It’s shown in his second year with the Herd as Mikhail is among the USHL leaders in wins and goals against average despite playing for two weeks in the World Junior Championships.

“He’s just kind of a beast out there in a sense that he competes and battles and is big. A little bit older now and he’s one of the top goalies in the league.” Owens says.

Just don’t mistake comfort for complacency. Berdin isn’t afraid to take shots at his opponents….

“Des Moines goalie punched my player. And if you punch player, you need to be ready for a fight.” Berdin says.

….Or their nets!