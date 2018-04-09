Seasonal Affective Disorder Lingering in April

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — We often find ourselves falling into repetitive patterns such as watching TV or not exercising in the winter months. As the colder weather sticks around, it may be affecting you more than you know.

“It’s nothing that they’re doing wrong. It’s just another disorder that people may have,” says Avera Outpatient Counselor Jim Green.

Green is talking about Seasonal Affective Disorder which is also known as seasonal depression. He says he hasn’t seen an increase in the disorder this year, but they are still treating people for it.

“It’s not like an early childhood trauma or anything, but it’s something that is real, so you have to respect it,” says Green.

Seasonal Depression symptoms include tiredness, lack of physical activity and over eating. Green adds that the disorder lingers into the spring months when there is a lack of sunshine.

“This year it just kinds of hangs with us because we haven’t had a lot of sun, and we’ve had the cold too. We don’t get outside, and with anticipating March and April knowing that it’s going to get warm outside and you get the disappointment when it doesn’t come through,” says Green.

Green says the key to the disorder is managing it, but the difficulty is that someone might not know they are suffering from depression.

“For many people they may be able to make it to work, but they’re tired throughout the day, and as soon as they get home their either in their favorite chair or dozing and watching TV, and getting up and going to bed and up and repeat it again – really falling into a rut.

While woman are four times more likely to suffer from the disease opposed to men- anyone can have it.

“You will have people who are pretty athletic or who golf a couple times a week, or might even be a runner, but in the middle of winter they’ll go home and sit in front of the TV and go to bed and get up and repeat everything,” says Green.

The disorder is manageable through exercise, keeping busy and getting some sunshine, when it does get nice.

The disease is subtle in nature, so be aware of your own repetitive patterns in the colder months, and don’t be afraid to talk with your doctor.