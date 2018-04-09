Sioux Falls Recaps “Operation Timber Strike” On 5-Year Anniversary

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Winter weather hanging around this late into the year isn’t new for South Dakota. In fact, Monday is the 5-year anniversary of a major ice storm that created a mess in Sioux Falls.

On Monday, city leaders recapped 2013’s “Operation Timber Strike.” It was one of the longest and most expensive cleanup efforts in the city’s history.

The initiative cost roughly $8 million and lasted about three weeks. During that time, crews removed more than 25,000 hanging branches and hauled away 55,000 tons of debris.

More than 30,000 people were also left without power.

“With the level of damage that happened to the overhead power system and the branches, a lot of activity needed to be done right away to get some sense of pathway established in our neighborhood streets so our first responders could actually start to conduct themselves during this phase one of this cleanup,” said Director of Public Works, Mark Cotter.

FEMA reimbursed the city for $6 million of the cleanup cost.