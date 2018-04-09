South Dakota Wins National Youth Hockey Championship

Team S.D. Defeats Park City Utah 8-1 In Tier II 16U Title Game

WAYNE, N.J. — Some of the best youth hockey players from across South Dakota came together to play in and, they hoped, win the USA Hockey 16U Tier II National Championship Tournament.

Mission accomplished.

Behind a hat trick from Nathan Mohr and two more goals from Trey Ponto, Team South Dakota completed a dominating championship run on Monday morning with an 8-1 win over Park City (Utah) in the championship game.

It completes a dominant run in which South Dakota outscored their five opponents by a combined 44-6.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!