Veteran and Great-Grandmother Preps for Election Day Volunteerism

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Tuesday is the big day – election day. There’s 55 polling locations in 66 precincts, but it doesn’t just magically fall into place. It takes 250 volunteers working against the clock to get polls up and running.

Rose McGaha has always been active in government. The 73-year-old great-grandmother is a proud veteran. She served in the Navy with a deployment in Saudi Arabia, before retiring. Her service gave her a special appreciation for freedoms, like voting.

“Be thankful for what I have, because you never know when they’re going to take it away,” said McGaha.

Now, she’s working hard to make sure fellow voters in her East Sioux Falls neighborhood have a safe, convenient place to vote on Tuesday.

“I enjoy interaction with the people,” said McGaha. “I get to see people from my neighborhood.”

“She’s just one of those people that gets out there, volunteers their time, and you know, we’re grateful for it,” said city clerk Tom Greco.

Greco expects about a 30 percent turn out rate. While that’s plenty to keep volunteers busy, it’s still not the majority of the city.

“I’d like to see more people get involved, but if you don’t get involved, you shouldn’t complain,” said McGaha.

“Involved” is a great word to describe Rose. Rose decided to start volunteering during elections about 11 years ago. During one election, there wasn’t a polling place in her neighborhood, so she hosted it in her garage.

”So I said, jokingly, ‘you can have it in my husband’s man cave,’” said McGaha. “Somebody’s got to have it so, we had it in our garage.”

Greco says it would realistically be impossible to have a democratic election without volunteers like Rose.

“I think they, you know, are truly among the heroes for the election because we rely on them to process voters on election day,” said Greco.

Rose keeps any obstacles afloat so the city can vote.

The volunteers will be at polls Tuesday before they open at 7 A.M. and after they close at 7 P.M. Rose says people of all ages and those with disabilities can absolutely still volunteer and make a big difference on election day.