Volunteers Prep For Election Day In Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Tuesday is Election Day in the City of Sioux Falls. While the polls may not open until 7 a.m. tomorrow, volunteers are already working behind the scenes.

There are 55 polling locations in 66 precincts for this year’s election. 250 people volunteer their time during the election. This includes set up, clean up, and ballot preparation. Three to six volunteers staff each polling place to make sure it all runs smoothly. City clerk Tom Greco says an election of this size realistically couldn’t happen without volunteers.

“I think they, you know, are truly among the heroes for the election because we rely on them to process voters on election day,” said Greco.

A reminder that it’s not just the Mayor’s seat up for grabs this election, but City Council and School Board positions too in some areas.

Before they vote, you can take a look at a sample ballot, research your city council precinct and find your polling place on the city’s website at siouxfalls.org.