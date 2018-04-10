1st Annual PorkPalooza Taking Place This Summer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls residents have a new festival to look forward to in the summer.

KBACK Radio, Remedy Brewing Company, Age Media and the Sioux Falls Jaycees are partnering with Feeding South Dakota to host the first annual PorkPalooza.

After the departure of RibFest, Sioux Falls has been craving a community event like it. The event will celebrate and educate the public on the impact the pork producers have in the community.

With local beer, music and food, KBACK DJ’s say this is a great opportunity to highlight the best food and entertainment in the region.

“We wanted something that would highlight what they do, what we do and the great local entertainment we have and make it all about South Dakota. And invite people from everywhere,” says KBACK co-owner and DJ, Crash.

The event will take place June 8th and 9th and free to attend.