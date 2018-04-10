2 South Dakota Senior Volunteer Programs Lose Sponsor

ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) – Two senior volunteer programs in eastern South Dakota remain in limbo after Volunteers of America announced that it will stop administering them in May.

The Aberdeen American News reports that Volunteers of America will no longer facilitate the Foster Grandparents and Retired Senior Volunteer programs in eastern and northeastern South Dakota.

Both service programs are available to people ages 55 or older. Foster Grandparents participants receive a stipend based on logged volunteer hours. RSVP connects seniors to service opportunities like mentoring children or delivering Meals on Wheels.

VOA official Stephanie Monroe says the sponsor organization decided not to reapply for federal funding because of fiscal and program restrictions. She says the local service groups are encouraged to make arrangements directly with school districts or other agencies to continue volunteering.