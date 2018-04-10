911 Communications Operator

Metro Communications Agency

Job Description

Metro Communications Agency 911:

We are proud to be the independent agency serving the citizens of the City of Sioux Falls and Minnehaha County!

General Information:

Our 911 Communications Operators answer 911 calls and dispatch emergency services within the City of Sioux Falls and Minnehaha County, including 3 law enforcement agencies, 14 fire departments, and 5 ambulance services.

Working Environment:

This career requires shift work, along with working weekends and holidays. Our center is always open and staffed 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, by a team of qualified 911 Communications Operators, Advanced Communications Operators, and Shift Supervisors.

911 Communications Operators serve on one of five different 8-hour shifts (0600-1400, 1000-1800, 1400-2200, 1800-0200, 2200-0600), working 5 consecutive days, followed by 2 days off. Staff bid for shift placement annually based on seniority; new hires are placed into available shift openings upon the completion of training; mid-year shift movement may be required due to staffing changes.

Training:

All services are delivered following strict policies and guidelines learned during an intensive approximately 5 month paid on-the-job training program. During this training, staff must successfully complete 2 different certifications. The agency pays for all costs associated with certification, including required travel & lodging costs for up to 2.5 weeks to gain the required certification.

Starting Pay: $21.03/hour

Application Deadline: Sunday, May 6, 2018

Anticipated Start Date: Monday, July 23, 2018

Professional Opportunities:

Ongoing professional development, overtime opportunities and advancement potential.

Benefit Highlights:

Agency group health, dental, vision and life insurances plans; defined contribution retirement plan, voluntary deferred compensation plan, generous paid vacation and sick leave programs, paid holidays, and clothing/uniform allowance (see benefits tab in the on-line application website for more details).

Equal Employment Opportunity Statement:

Metro Communications Agency does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age, or disability in employment, or the provision of services.

Job Requirements

Must have:

• Excellent verbal and written communication skills

• Ability to pass keyboarding skills per testing guidelines

• Ability to speak clearly and concisely over the radio and telephone

• Ability to prioritize and multi-task

• Ability to make sound decisions using all available information

• Ability to accomplish tasks while working under stress

• Ability to read maps

• Ability to develop and maintain cooperative working relationships with co-workers and customers

Qualifications:

• Graduation high school or GED certification

• 18 years of age at time of written examination

• No convictions of any crime by any state or federal government punishable by imprisonment in a federal or state penitentiary

Physical Demands:

• Dexterity of hands and fingers

• Sitting and/or standing for extended periods of time

• Must meet vision and hearing standards

Pre-employment Screening:

May include, but not limited to, the following: keyboarding skills test; written and oral examinations; drug/alcohol screen, references, physical examination, criminal background, and psychological exams.

Prior Testing for Past Applicants:

Candidates who are reapplying within 24 months of previous passing test results do not have to retake these pre employment tests. These applicants will be advised of any prior qualifying test results upon review of their completed application for this posting, along with notice of any additional testing requirements. All reapplying applicants who successfully complete all pre employment testing must continue to meet minimum requirements of the position, complete a new oral examination, and pass drug/alcohol screen, references, physical examination, criminal background, and psychological exams.

Eligibility List for Future Openings:

Successful candidates beyond current available openings will be placed on an eligibility list for future openings; candidates may remain on the eligibility list for up to 24 months from the date of their written testing. All eligibility list applicants must maintain current contact information in their NeoGov profile and must continue to meet minimum requirements of the position, may be required to complete a new oral examination, and must pass drug/alcohol screen, references, physical examination, criminal background, and psychological exams before final consideration for hire from the eligibility list.

Contact Information

Apply on-line at:

https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/911metro

More information about our agency can be found at:

www.911metro.org

Notifications to applicants selected for testing will be made by email as provided in your on-line application; respond timely to ensure testing opportunities aren’t missed resulting in disqualification.