City Prepares for Possible Runoff Election

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – After months of campaigning, forums, and going door-to-door, candidates are finally turning the power over to voters on Tuesday.

Six candidates want to be the next mayor of South Dakota’s biggest city, but we may not have a winner named on Tuesday night.

City Clerk Tom Greco says the city is always prepared for a run-off election.

If no candidate receives more than half of the votes, then the top two candidates will face off in a runoff election.

The last runoff in Sioux Falls was in 2010.

Greco says they never know if there will be a runoff in the city election or not until after the polls close, but the 250 election volunteers are always ready to help again.

“I think we’ve had four or five run-offs since 1994 so they do happen, particularly with the mayoral races or really any race that has three or more candidates,” said Greco.

The runoff would be on May 1st from 7 A.M. to 7 P.M. Voters would head to their assigned polling location.

April 16th is the last day to register for this runoff.

Yes, there would be absentee ballot options.